Kelsea Ballerini Pranks Carly Pearce “My iCloud has been hacked.”

Kelsea Ballerini is BRUTAL. No one is safe if you’re her friend. LOL. She was recently on the cover of Elle Magazine and as part of the role, she interviewed with them and pranked a few of her friends in the process. Some of those friends are Michael Buble, Chelsea Handler, and fellow country artist Carly Pearce. Carly got the worst of it if you ask us. Kelsea told her that her iCloud had been hacked and some “incriminating” photos had been leaked to the internet. Carly immediately asks if it’s the time they “talked s*** about [redacted]”. In a later interview, Carly admits that her a** went up into her throat because she could easily get canceled for what she has said to Kelsea in the past. Good thing it was just a joke, right?

Kelsea also pranked her best friend, Kelly. Kelly had food poisoning prior to Kelsea doing this interview and Kelsea told her best friend that she had gotten her sick. They go into detail about what the symptoms of this food poisoning are...