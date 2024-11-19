Kelly Clarkson loses train of thought when shirtless Warren Zeiders photo suddenly appears

The Kelly Clarkson Show - Season 3 Weiss Eubanks/NBCUniversal

By Jay Edwards

Have you ever been mid-conversation and suddenly something grabs your attention and you completely forget what you’re talking about? Yep, it’s happened to all of us, but it happened to Kelly Clarkson on live TV!

Warren Zeiders was her special guest and in case you didn’t know, Warren played lacrosse in college, so the guy is in great shape. How great? Well, just ask flustered Kelly Clarkson! lol

Don’t forget you can see Warren Zeiders on our stage at K92.3 Jingle Jam on December 8th at the Apopka Amphitheater! Get your tickets and check out the full lineup here.

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

