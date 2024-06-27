Kane, Carrie, Megan and more join the GMA ‘Summer Concert Series’ lineup

2018 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival - Day 3 INDIO, CA - April 29: Kane Brown performs onstage during 2018 Stagecoach California's Country Music Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 29, 2018 in Indio, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Kevin Winter/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Planning a trip to NYC this Summer? Well, you might want to check these dates because one of your favorite country artists might be playing Good Morning America’s “Summer Concert Series” and you can request tickets!

According to GMA, the artists will perform either from New York City’s Central Park or the “GMA” studio in the heart of Times Square. The performances in Central Park will have live audiences and you can request tickets from the GMA website here.

GMA Summer Concert Series Artists/Dates:

July 19th - Kane Brown

August 2nd - Carrie Underwood

August 30th - Megan Moroney

September 6th - Old Dominion