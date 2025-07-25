Kane Brown has some baby advice for Jon Pardi

NEW YORK, NEW YORK - JUNE 16: Kane Brown attends the Apple Original Films & Warner Bros. Pictures "F1" World Premiere in Times Square on June 16, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

Kane Brown is a Dad to three kids: two little girls Kingsley and Kodi and their most recent addition, their son Krewe, who turned 1 last month.

Jon Pardi is a Dad to two kids: two girls Presley and Sienna, both under the age of 3.

Team Brown 5 - Team Pardi 4

Just like Jon, Kane once had two girls at home, until they had their little boy last year, their 3rd child. So, what does this have to do with Jon Pardi?

Well, Kane thinks Jon needs to follow in his footsteps and go ahead and start trying for baby #3 to make it a “Pardi of 5.” Sorry, Dad joke.

Now, I’m sure Summer, Jon’s wife, has a vote in this baby-making decision Kane is nudging Jon to make. I mean, their youngest Sienna Grace just turned 1 this month. So, maybe Jon and Summer want to wait a little bit or not have baby #3 at all. But according to Country Now, Kane told Jon, “Gotta do the third, it’s gonna be a boy.”

What will be interesting is to see if Kane and his party of 5 and Jon’s party of 4 all come to All Star Jam August 17th, since they’ll both be there sharing the same stage. I mean, it’s Orlando and we have theme parks, so it could be a family affair coming to watch their Dads play our 30th annual “All Star Jam!”

