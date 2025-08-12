Jon Pardi’s kids weren’t impressed with his exercise routine

An Evening With Jon Pardi LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Jon Pardi speaks onstage at An Evening With Jon Pardi at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on June 25, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy) (Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording A)
By Jay Edwards

It’s not easy being Jon Pardi, out for a jog and getting hit on, while just trying to get some exercise. “Hey, you single...?” shouted his wife lol

Despite being out doing “Hot Dad sh*t,” to quote his wife Summer, Jon’s kids weren’t nearly as impressed with their view from the stroller as Mom was from the car. Listen to what they ask Mom as Summer pulls up next to Jon...

Jon (and maybe even the entire family) will be joining us Sunday night for our 30th “All Star Jam” at Addition Financial Arena on the campus of UCF. I mean, we are Orlando and we have a few theme parks, perfect place for Jon and his family to spend a few days, right?

If you don’t have your tickets yet to join us at “All Star Jam” to see Jon on stage with his best-friend Kane Brown, as well as Brett Young, LOCASH, Michael Ray and more, check out what seats are left and buy your tickets before they’re gone here.

We’ll see you Sunday night at “All Star Jam,” we can’t wait!

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!