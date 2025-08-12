Jon Pardi’s kids weren’t impressed with his exercise routine

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA - JUNE 25: Jon Pardi speaks onstage at An Evening With Jon Pardi at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on June 25, 2025 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Rebecca Sapp/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

It’s not easy being Jon Pardi, out for a jog and getting hit on, while just trying to get some exercise. “Hey, you single...?” shouted his wife lol

Despite being out doing “Hot Dad sh*t,” to quote his wife Summer, Jon’s kids weren’t nearly as impressed with their view from the stroller as Mom was from the car. Listen to what they ask Mom as Summer pulls up next to Jon...

Jon (and maybe even the entire family) will be joining us Sunday night for our 30th “All Star Jam” at Addition Financial Arena on the campus of UCF. I mean, we are Orlando and we have a few theme parks, perfect place for Jon and his family to spend a few days, right?

If you don’t have your tickets yet to join us at “All Star Jam” to see Jon on stage with his best-friend Kane Brown, as well as Brett Young, LOCASH, Michael Ray and more, check out what seats are left and buy your tickets before they’re gone here.

We’ll see you Sunday night at “All Star Jam,” we can’t wait!