Jon Pardi releases official music video for “Hey California”

CMA Fest 2024 - Day 2 NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 07: Jon Pardi performs onstage during the 2024 CMA Music festival at the Nissan Stadium on June 07, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
By Jay Edwards

Jon Pardi’s fifth album “Honkytonk Hollywood” came out earlier this year, which is where you’ll find “Friday Night Heartbreaker,” a song you hear on K92.3. The album features 17 songs total, including one called “Hey California.”

Jon said “This album is my personal definition of country music.” Jon just just released the music video for “Hey California,” be the first to see it below.

Plus, make sure you join us August 17th to see Jon Pardi take our stage at K92.3 “All Star Jam!” For tickets to see Jon Pardi, Kane Brown, Brett Young, Chris Lane, LOCASH, Michael Ray and more, all on the same stage, same night, click here.

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

