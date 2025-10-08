Jon Pardi and LOCASH Unfiltered: Cowboy Life, Touring Dad Guilt, and Backstage Secrets

“Honestly, you know, if somebody wants to come up and help me change a diaper, I’m all about it.” — Chris from LOCASH

In this episode of WWKA Obie, Chloe & Slater Unfiltered, listeners get front row seats to country superstars Jon Pardi and LOCASH at their most relaxed and real. Jon Pardi didn’t hold back on the dad talk—joking about struggling to remember what happened 30 years ago, describing the everyday realities of parenting while touring, and sharing his excitement for finally getting that dream pool in his new house (plus, a well-deserved “pool party at the Pardi’s” shoutout from the hosts). The conversation feels like a hangout among friends, filled with laughs and relatable moments about family, dad guilt, and trying to be present despite busy schedules.

When LOCASH joined, the banter only got better. Chris and Preston shared honest (and hilarious) confessions about back-to-school chaos and being recognized by fans at Florida amusement parks—with Chris joking he’d be grateful for any help changing diapers. The duo also reflected on what has kept them rocking as partners—emphasizing shared morals, faith, and, as a bonus, never fighting over the same women. Ending with the $1,000 Minute quiz, there were plenty of laughs, quick comebacks, and some (very forgivable) geography hiccups. Overall, this episode was a masterclass in keeping things real, celebrating music and family, and making listeners feel like part of the backstage gang.

This article was created with the help of AI and reviewed by station staff.