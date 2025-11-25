Jingle Jam artist Shane Profitt plays “Guess the Price” and it’s hilarious

Brooks & Dunn Take Over Whiskey Jam In Celebration Of Reboot II NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 17: Shane Profitt performs onstage during Brooks & Dunn and Whiskey Jam's Celebration of Reboot II at Skydeck on Broadway on October 17, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images) (Jason Kempin/Getty Images)
By Jay Edwards

This might be the funniest damn thing I’ve seen all week!

Shane Profitt is a country boy, wears his Carhartt, jeans and boots proudly, a no-frills kinda guy. So, when he’s asked to name the price of some really expensive things like moisturizing cream, “house shoes” or a Lola blanket, his answers and commentary are priceless!

I’m thinking we have to play a version of this with him when he’s here at Jingle Jam on December 7th at Apopka Amphitheater! If you don’t have your tickets yet to see Shane, Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina, Gavin Adcock, and more, click HERE for $35 tickets, free parking and the full lineup.

@theshaneprofitt

Spending money just looking at these photos. #guesstheprice

♬ original sound - Shane Profitt
