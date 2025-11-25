Jingle Jam artist Shane Profitt plays “Guess the Price” and it’s hilarious

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 17: Shane Profitt performs onstage during Brooks & Dunn and Whiskey Jam's Celebration of Reboot II at Skydeck on Broadway on October 17, 2024 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

This might be the funniest damn thing I’ve seen all week!

Shane Profitt is a country boy, wears his Carhartt, jeans and boots proudly, a no-frills kinda guy. So, when he’s asked to name the price of some really expensive things like moisturizing cream, “house shoes” or a Lola blanket, his answers and commentary are priceless!

