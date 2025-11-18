Jingle Jam artist Lauren Alaina hosting CMA Awards Backstage Live

From the CMA Awards stage to our stage at Jingle Jam, Lauren Alaina is keeping busy right now!

Lauren will be hosting the CMA Awards Backstage Live, which will take place during the CMA Awards tomorrow night, (11/19) which will air on CMA’s TikTok page.

Lauren will take you and me live, behind-the-scenes throughout the night, from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Lauren also appears on ABC’s Center Stage: Countdown to the CMA Awards — Special Edition of 20/20, hosted by Luke Bryan, which airs tonight (11/18) at 10pm.

From there, it’s to Central Florida she comes for K92.3’s 4th Annual “Jingle Jam” at Apopka Amphitheater on 12/7. She’ll be joining Scotty McCreery, Gavin Adcock, Ashley Cooke, Kameron Marlowe, Alexandra Kay, Shane Profitt and Julia Cole for one outstanding night of country music.

