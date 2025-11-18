Jingle Jam artist Lauren Alaina hosting CMA Awards Backstage Live

Lauren Alaina
By Jay Edwards

From the CMA Awards stage to our stage at Jingle Jam, Lauren Alaina is keeping busy right now!

Lauren will be hosting the CMA Awards Backstage Live, which will take place during the CMA Awards tomorrow night, (11/19) which will air on CMA’s TikTok page.

Lauren will take you and me live, behind-the-scenes throughout the night, from the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.

Lauren also appears on ABC’s Center Stage: Countdown to the CMA Awards — Special Edition of 20/20, hosted by Luke Bryan, which airs tonight (11/18) at 10pm.

From there, it’s to Central Florida she comes for K92.3’s 4th Annual “Jingle Jam” at Apopka Amphitheater on 12/7. She’ll be joining Scotty McCreery, Gavin Adcock, Ashley Cooke, Kameron Marlowe, Alexandra Kay, Shane Profitt and Julia Cole for one outstanding night of country music.

For tickets and more information on “Jingle Jam,” you can find it HERE.

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards

Jay Edwards is an Orlando native and proud to call Central Florida his home! He has lived in Seminole County since the age of 2 and attended school at Lake Brantley High School, Seminole Community College, and then graduated with a Radio/TV degree from UCF.

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!