Jingle Jam artist Alexandra Kay on what it’s like touring with Jelly Roll

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - AUGUST 31: Singers Alexandra Kay (L) and Jelly Roll perform onstage during the Beautifully Broken Tour at Climate Pledge Arena on August 31, 2024 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Mat Hayward/Getty Images for Jelly Roll)

If you saw Jelly Roll last year when he was here at the Kia Center, then you got to see Alexandra Kay take the stage before him.

So, what’s it like to go on the road and tour with one of the biggest names in country music right now?

Well, for starters, I think we all know Jelly Roll has a big heart and is incredibly generous when it comes to helping others...and here’s proof!

Alexandra Kay said she kept getting all these over-the-top gifts and surprise adventures from Jelly Roll. She said he gave out gifts every single day on his Beautifully Broken Tour. What kind of gifts you ask?

She said, “I got a meat smoker, okay?” She also got Yeti coolers and a new pair of Hey Dudes every time they came out.

But the real surprises came at night, usually after everyone was already asleep.

Alexandra Kay told Taste of Country, “I’d be in bed, face mask on, makeup off, hair extensions off . . . Then I’d get this call like, ‘Hey, I rented out the Space Needle, come on!’”

She said, “Every night there was something . . .He’s crazy, but in the best way.”

I hope Alexandra Kay brings that meat smoker to Jingle Jam on 12/7 at Apopka Amphitheater so we can smoke some brisket backstage before the show!

Not only can you see Alexandra Kay at Jingle Jam this year, but Scotty McCreery, Lauren Alaina, Ashley Cooke, Kameron Marlowe and a surprise artist yet to be named will be taking or stage, too!

For tickets and to see the full artist lineup, you can check it all out here.