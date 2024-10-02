Jimmy Buffet’s “Margaritaville” FL license plate is now available to order

Win Jimmy Buffet Tickets Before You Can Buy ‘Em! WEST PALM BEACH, FLORIDA - NOVEMBER 03: Jimmy Buffett plays a song as he performs at a Get Out the Vote rally for U.S. Senator Bill Nelson (D-FL) and Florida Democratic governor candidate Andrew Gillum at the Meyer Amphitheatre on November 03, 2018 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Mr. Buffett was encouraging people to vote for Sen. Nelson and Mayor Gillum who are in tight races against their Republican opponents. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images) (Joe Raedle)

I’ve never had a custom license plate on any of my cars, but that might change. As an Orlando Magic fan, a Bucs fan and a UCF grad, I been tempted to get one, but haven’t just yet. But now that I’ve seen the new Jimmy Buffet tag, that’s the one I want!

As a licensed motorist in Florida, you can now order the new specialty license plate honoring the music legend, Mr. Jimmy Buffett. October 1st was the effective date of HB 403, which directs the Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles to develop a Margaritaville license plate named for Buffett’s famous song.

October 1st was also the day when the plates go on sale. However, here’s the catch, the FLHSMV must receive at least 3,000 orders before they’ll begin pressing them. You can order the plates online, but you will have to pay an extra $25 per year, in addition to regular vehicle registration fees.

But check out how cool this license plate is, it’s worth the extra $25! According to Florida Politics, “Proceeds from the Margaritaville plate sales will go to Singing for Change, a nonprofit created by Buffett. Since 1995, it has provided more than $17 million in grants to community-based organizations, particularly those in low-income and impoverished areas.”