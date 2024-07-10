Jesse Palmer shares photo with 'Golden Bachelorette' Joan Vassos at 'Bachelor' mansion

Joan Vassos' journey to finding love as the Golden Bachelorette is about to begin.

On Tuesday, Bachelor host Jesse Palmer shared a photo on Instagram with Vassos in front of the Bachelor mansion.

"It's been a busy summer," Palmer wrote in the caption of the post, adding a rose emoji.

In the image, Vassos, who is dressed in a glamorous gown with sparkles, is all smiles as she poses for the camera next to Palmer.

Last month, Vassos, who was named the first Golden Bachelorette in May during the Disney Upfront 2024 presentation, shared a video on Instagram of herself packing for the Bachelor mansion.

"Excited, nervous, and overpacked… but, mostly ready to get this golden journey started," she wrote in the caption of her post. "Feeling all the feels as I pack up to start my next chapter at the Bachelor Mansion."

Palmer's photo comes a day after the season premiere of Jenn Tran's season of The Bachelorette, where Tran was introduced to all her suitors.

The host also shared a post with Tran the day before and wrote in the caption, "Jenn's time has finally arrived!!! So incredibly proud and happy for her."

The Golden Bachelorette will air Wednesdays at 8 p.m. ET this fall on ABC.

Disney is the parent company of ABC News.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.