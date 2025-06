Jelly Roll shares his love for an emotional Post Malone on stage

SALT LAKE CITY, UTAH - APRIL 29: Jelly Roll and Post Malone perform onstage during Post Malone Presents: The BIG ASS Stadium Tour Kick Off at Rice Eccles Stadium on April 29, 2025 in Salt Lake City, Utah. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation)

Watch: The best duet of 2025 so far

I can’t believe it’s finally time for this show! Post Malone pulls into Orlando next week on his “Big Ass Stadium Tour,” along with Jelly Roll on Tuesday June 10th.

They’ll be at Camping World Stadium and if you don’t have tickets yet, I’ll be giving them away every day this week at 11am.

Based on Jelly Roll gushing over how amazing Post Malone is, I’d say this is gonna be one hell of a show!

Warning: Jelly drops some F-bombs, so be careful watching this at work.