Jelly Roll lost so much weight he has a new nickname

If you haven’t seen Jelly Roll lately, he looks amazing! He’s lost more than 200 lbs and he’s not done yet.
Jelly Roll said at his heaviest, he weighed around 500 pounds and could barely make it down his driveway without getting winded. That, he said, was his wake-up call.
But now, he’s lost more than 200 pounds and when he performed this Summer, he said it was the first time he was under 300 pounds since middle school
He looks so good that he has a new nickname. Jelly Roll is now being called “Veggie Roll” instead! Check out these dance moves!
