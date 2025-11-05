Jelly Roll lost so much weight he has a new nickname

EAST RUTHERFORD, NEW JERSEY - AUGUST 02: Jelly Roll makes his entrance before a tag team match with teammate Randy Orton as they take on Drew McIntyre and Logan Paul during the WWE 2025 SummerSlam at MetLife Stadium on August 02, 2025 in East Rutherford, New Jersey. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

If you haven’t seen Jelly Roll lately, he looks amazing! He’s lost more than 200 lbs and he’s not done yet.

Jelly Roll said at his heaviest, he weighed around 500 pounds and could barely make it down his driveway without getting winded. That, he said, was his wake-up call.

But now, he’s lost more than 200 pounds and when he performed this Summer, he said it was the first time he was under 300 pounds since middle school

He looks so good that he has a new nickname. Jelly Roll is now being called “Veggie Roll” instead! Check out these dance moves!