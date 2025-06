Jelly Roll Hangs Out With The Orlando Magic

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 06: Jelly Roll performs on the main stage during CMA Fest 2025 at Nissan Stadium on June 06, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Okay...this is so fun! Post Malone and Jelly Roll we’re in town on Tuesday night playing Camping World stadium, and before the show Jelly played basketball with some buddies and our Orlando Magic!

Magic’s head coach Jamahl Mosley even gave Jelly his very own Magic jersey - check out the photos below.

Plus...Jelly Roll droppin’ the beat for our Magic!