Jelly Roll & Bunnie Xo Go To Prom!

Jelly Roll and Bunnie XO - Married in 2016 INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 26: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) (L-R) Jelly Roll and Bunnie Xo are seen onstage at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 26, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach) (Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)
By Obie, Chloe & Slater

Well this is just the cutest! Jelly Roll & Bunnie’s daughter Bailee just threw them their very own surprise prom night with some of their favorite people!

“I learned a powerful lesson as a parent this week. Bailee has always hated school dances. But because J and I never went to ours, we’ve always pushed her: ”Go make memories. Go have the experiences we missed." This year has been heavy - schedules, mental health, burnout...all of it. We’ve kept to ourselves, and we hate surprises. So when Bailee texted saying she had one for us, I spiraled. Especially after we swore there’d be no surprises for J’s birthday. But we showed up for our girl anyway...even with tired hearts. What we walked into stopped us in our tracks - a full room of friends and family...a night she called “Under The Stars.” A prom/birthday party she crowned us King and Queen, and we danced and sang like teenagers who finally got their moment...All because our baby wanted to make us smile...." -Bunnie XO

Check out some fun photos & videos from the special night:

Obie, Chloe & Slater

Obie, Chloe & Slater

Hear Obie, Chloe & Slater weekday mornings on K92.3 Orlando!

0
Comments on this article
0
On AirK92.3 - Orlando's #1 for New Country Logo
    View All
    1-844-254-9232

    mobile apps

    Everything you love about k923orlando.com and more! Tap on any of the buttons below to download our app.

    Base64 encoded image Base64 encoded image

    amazon alexa

    Enable our Skill today to listen live at home on your Alexa Devices!