Jelly Roll & Bunnie Xo Go To Prom!

Well this is just the cutest! Jelly Roll & Bunnie’s daughter Bailee just threw them their very own surprise prom night with some of their favorite people!

“I learned a powerful lesson as a parent this week. Bailee has always hated school dances. But because J and I never went to ours, we’ve always pushed her: ”Go make memories. Go have the experiences we missed." This year has been heavy - schedules, mental health, burnout...all of it. We’ve kept to ourselves, and we hate surprises. So when Bailee texted saying she had one for us, I spiraled. Especially after we swore there’d be no surprises for J’s birthday. But we showed up for our girl anyway...even with tired hearts. What we walked into stopped us in our tracks - a full room of friends and family...a night she called “Under The Stars.” A prom/birthday party she crowned us King and Queen, and we danced and sang like teenagers who finally got their moment...All because our baby wanted to make us smile...." -Bunnie XO

Check out some fun photos & videos from the special night: