Jelly Roll announces 1-2 year break from touring

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 04: EDITORIAL USE ONLY. Jelly Roll performs onstage at Nissan Stadium during CMA Fest 2026 day one on June 04, 2026 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

At his show in Salt Lake City with Post Malone on the “Big A$$ Stadium Tour,” Jelly Roll took a moment to address his fans, all of them.

Jelly Roll said he’s hitting pause on touring for a least a year, up to two, to give himself “time to heal.”

He said, “In a couple of nights, I go to Colorado Springs and do my last show for a year or two.”

He added, “I’m fixing to take some time off and heal. I love you all so much. Thank you for the opportunity.”

Between headlining his own tour, playing stadium shows with Post Malone, being a judge on “Star Search,” and the “artist in residency” on “American Idol,” Jelly Roll has been going nonstop.

Now, add on the emotional ride of publicly going through a divorce, it’s time for Jelly Roll to focus on him, time to “heal.”

Take as much time as you need Jelly Roll, your fans will be cheering you on and will be waiting for your return, when you’re ready.

You can read more about Jelly Roll and his announcement from Parade Magazine HERE.