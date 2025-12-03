Jay picks his Jingle Jam “Great Eight”

Chances are, you’re familiar with all or most of our Jingle Jam artists taking our stage at Apopka Amphitheater this Sunday. Some you might know very well, while others you might only know their name and a song or two, and that’s ok! That’s where I come in to help...

Now, keep in mind, this is all personal preference. But I’m going to share with you my favorite song from each Jingle Jam artist performing on Sunday, also known as my “Great Eight.”

So, let’s start with Scotty McCreery and this is a tough one because I love “Bottle Rockets,” his latest single. However, I gotta go with a longtime favorite of mine and I can’t wait to hear him play this song Sunday!

Next up, Lauren Alaina and again a tough one because she has so many great songs, like “Road Less Traveled.” But this one tops my list right now...

I feel like Gavin Adcock’s country music career is about to skyrocket to another level. From touring with Morgan Wallen to his recent success of ”Never Call Again, his future is bright. But this one was easy for me, this is my jam!

It’s been a lot of fun watching the success of our Florida girl, Ashley Cooke, as she has quickly become a household name. I went and saw Ashley at her sold out show at Tuffy’s in Sanford with my wife and friends and we all agreed, she puts on one hell of a show! “Your Place,” her first #1 is an easy pick for me, but that’s the obvious choice. I’m a big fan of “Swear Words” from her new album “Ace,” but this is my pick right now. Love jammin’ this in the studio when I play it on K92.3

Kameron Marlowe’s “Seventeen” is so good, it even got the thumbs up from Bruce Springsteen! IYKYK But this song is just so damn good, it had to be my pick from Kameron, that guitar and his vocals are so good!

I had the opportunity to meet and watch Alexandra Kay perform when she was here in Orlando opening up for Jelly Roll and she’s a star both on and off the stage. So kind, super talented and man that girl can sing! She’s one of those artists that sound just as good on your radio as she does live. Here’s proof, check out “Everleave,” such a powerful strong...

OK Shane Profitt! Saw him at Country Thunder a few years ago and he’s just a good ol’ country boy with one hell of a voice and a ton of talent. But when he just released “Long Live Country,” I had that song on repeat over and over. Such a great song, catchy as hell, fun, but that’s not actually my pick for Shane! This is...

Julia Cole, say it with me, “Julia Cole!” Get to know that name, because with more than half a billion global streams, she’s the real deal! She’s toured with Carrie, Kenny, Kane, and Dierks, just to name a few and now she’ll be on our stage this Sunday! Here’s my pick for Julia, called “Day Late & A Buck Short.”