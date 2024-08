Jason Aldean is bringing his southern comfort food to the Las Vegas strip!

According to the Las Vegas Review-Journal, Jason’s fourth location of Jason Aldean’s Kitchen + Rooftop Bar will occupy 10,000 square feet at 63 Las Vegas. Early speculation was that Morgan Wallen would be opening his restaurant at the location, but a representative for Wallen said that he would not be opening a location in Las Vegas.

Jason has already opened locations in Nashville and Gatlinburg, Tennessee and Pittsburgh.