It’s official: Sides are the main characters this Thanksgiving

A recent study shows that side dishes are the real stars of Thanksgiving dinners across the United States.

Campbell’s annual ‘State of the Sides Report’ found that 63% of Americans prefer eating side dishes over the turkey at Thanksgiving, and nearly half say that they would be happy with a plate full of sides without turkey at all!

The survey also found which side dishes are the most popular, with stuffing/dressing taking the top spot. Mashed potatoes, sweet potatoes, mac & cheese, and green bean casserole round out the top 5.

2025 State of the Sides

Which sides are the most popular in Florida? Mac & cheese is in the lead with stuffing/dressing not far behind!

