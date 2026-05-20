It’s official: Nashville will host Super Bowl LXIV

NASHVILLE, TN - SEPTEMBER 07: A general view of the opening kickoff between the Jacksonville Jaguars and Tennessee Titans during their game at LP Field on September 7, 2008 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

The decision has been made and it actually took place here in Orlando yesterday! NFL owners met Tuesday afternoon and voted to bring the Super Bowl in 2030 to Nashville.

Super Bowl LXIV will take place at the Tennessee Titans new stadium, which is set to open in 2027.

So, now the big question...

Since Music City is hosting the Super Bowl, does this mean that we will finally get a country music halftime show? The last time that happened was Shania Twain in 2003, so I think we’re due!

If we were to get a country music halftime show, who would you want to see? Luke Combs has already offered to play it!