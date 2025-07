AUSTIN, TEXAS - APRIL 07: Sam Hunt and Hannah Lee Fowler attend the 2024 CMT Music Awards at Moody Center on April 07, 2024 in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Hubert Vestil/Getty Images)

Sam Hunt and his wife Hannah Lee are not officially a party of 5! The two announced back in 2024 just prior to the CMA Awards that they were expecting baby #3 and he’s here!

Weyman Allen Hunt was born on May 21st weighing 8lbs 6 oz and 20.5 inches long. Congrats Sam and Hannah Lee!