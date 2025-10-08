Is Luke Combs Teasing A College Stadium Tour?

INDIO, CALIFORNIA - APRIL 27: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Luke Combs performs at the T-Mobile Mane Stage during the 2025 Stagecoach Festival on April 27, 2025 in Indio, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for Stagecoach)

Luke Combs and several universities have been teasing a BIG announcement that has us all believing he has a HUGE 2026 stadium tour coming!!!

Check out Oklahoma, Tennessee, Iowa State, and Virginias social medias right now:

What comes next is something y’all are going to want to know about. Join my fan club at https://t.co/RzSYEvrWc5 to hear about it first. Everyone else finds out THIS Thursday, October 9 at 9 AM ET on my socials and website. pic.twitter.com/MprH8OmQmD — Luke Combs 🎤 (@lukecombs) October 6, 2025

It looks like the announcement is coming tomorrow - more to come, we can’t wait!