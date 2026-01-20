Is a 2nd Sphere concert venue coming to the East Coast?

By Jay Edwards

If you’ve been to Las Vegas for a show at The Sphere, you know how amazing that venue is. The $2.3 billion venue has a 160,000 sq ft screen inside and the exterior is covered in 1.2 million “pucks.” It’s incredible, as you can see from the video below.

Well, it’s become such a destination for live music for so many people that they’re building a second one. So, where will this one be? Orlando? NYC? LA?

Nope, just outside of Washington D.C. of all places. According to Ultimate Classic Rock, there are possible plans for a second state-of-the-art facility to be built at National Harbor, Maryland, which is about 15 minutes outside Washington, D.C.

The 2nd venue won’t be nearly as big as the original in Sin City, which seats more than 18,000 guests. This one would have a seating capacity of only 6,000, but would still have that amazing LED exterior, the huge screen inside and the unbelievable sound system.

