What an honor to be asked to join the inaugural sailing of the Disney Destiny! The newest ship to the fleet of amazing, what I call, Disney theme parks on water. From getting to see all the restaurants and lounges, to experiencing the kids club, private island Castaway Cay, and the incredible, Broadway-style production “Disney Hurcules.” This ship is nothing short of amazing... definitely book your next vacation ASAP!!

Below is the christening event that the Disney Destiny team organized for the ship’s inaugural sailing. There was a drone show above the ship, and it was one of the coolest things I have ever seen!

The haunted mansion lounge was one of my favorites on the entire ship. They have ghosts that talk to you in every seat in the room, AND all ages are allowed in the lounge until 9pm. They have specialty sodas you can ONLY get at The Haunted Mansion Parlor!

THE HERO SUITE... oh my gosh. This room is a DREAM. Especially, the bathroom. Just wait and see the view from the tub. Your own private hot tub on your own private balcony. I mean, THIS is how you travel in style.

Cask and Cannon is another one of my favorite lounges on the Disney Destiny. If you love Pirates of the Caribbean, this is the place for you. They have embodied a rundown pirate ship, in the best way, and brought you into the world of Jack Sparrow.

I brought my two boys with me, who are one and 2 and a half, and the kids’ club made me nervous before I got on the ship, I won’t lie. I have never left my kids in a scenario like this, but once I saw it, I couldn’t drop them off fast enough. The rooms are SO cool, and my boys had the best time. The staff was amazing!!

Dinner, night 2, was at the Pride Lands Feast of the Lion King. It was an amazing dinner (get the SHRIMP OMGGGG) and a performance by their amazing cast members. Truly an experience I will never forget!