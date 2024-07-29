Hugh Jackman, Ryan Reynolds thank fans for 'Deadpool & Wolverine''s record-breaking open

The weekend box office take for Deadpool & Wolverine has been revised upward to $211 million domestically, with its global take now at $444.1 million — making it the sixth biggest opening of all time.

It was already the highest-grossing debut for an R-rated movie.

Even before all the numbers were in, Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman were feeling very thankful.

"I couldn't be happier and more ill-equipped to process any of this," Reynolds said in part Monday in an Instagram Story.

He continued, "So many people loved this movie into reality. And I'm a f****** mess." Ryan went on to thank producer Emma Watts for helping launch the first two Deadpool films, in addition to the threequel.

"I'm forever grateful," Ryan closed.

Over the weekend Ryan and Jackman riffed on a famous image from the old X-Men animated series, which pictured Wolverine stroking a photo of his love, Jean Grey.

Jackman recreated the moment in costume. However, his point of view shows he's caressing a photo with the words "#1 movie in the world."

"Thank you ALL!" he captioned the snaps.

Ryan's version has Deadpool staring lovingly at a framed photo of Jackman's recreation. "I miss Hugh already," Reynolds wrote.

On Sunday Guardians of the Galaxy writer-director James Gunn — now the co-head of DC Films — reached across the aisle to congratulate his former employers at Marvel, as well as Hugh, Ryan and director Shawn Levy, for Deadpool & Wolverine's success.

Copyright © 2024, ABC Audio. All rights reserved.