How to help the Texas flood victims

Death Toll Rises After Flash Floods In Texas Hill Country HUNT, TEXAS - JULY 6: Search and recovery workers dig through debris looking for any survivors or remains of people swept up in the flash flooding at Camp Mystic on July 6, 2025 in Hunt, Texas. Heavy rainfall caused flooding along the Guadalupe River in central Texas with multiple fatalities reported. (Photo by Jim Vondruska/Getty Images) (Jim Vondruska/Getty Images)
By Jay Edwards

By now, you’ve seen the flooding in Texas that has taken the lives of more than 80 people, with more than 3 dozen still missing.

The area is expected to get even more flash flooding today and are under a flood watch until 7pm today.

When disaster, most of us ask, “How can we help?” According to the Texas Tribune:

"The Kerr County Flood Relief Fund has been set up to help those impacted by the floods. The fund was created by The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country, a 501(c)(3) charity, that will be directing money to “vetted organizations providing rescue, relief, and recovery efforts as well as flood assistance,” according to their site.

To visit the Kerr County Flood Relief Fund to make a donation or find out how you can help, you can click here.

The American Red Cross is also assisting in the recovery efforts and you can find out more about how to help or how to make a donation to support those efforts here.

