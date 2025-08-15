Horseback riding coming to a Volusia County beach near you?

MELBOURNE, AUSTRALIA - OCTOBER 14: (L-R) Ciaron Maher stabe horses, Lucy Yeomans riding Jameka and Declan Maher riding Pemberley during beach work at Mordialloc beach ahead of tomorrows Caulfield Cup on October 14, 2016 in Melbourne, Australia. Pemberley and Jameka will line up in the Caulfield Cup tomorrow. (Photo by Vince Caligiuri/Getty Images)

You’ve sees the pictures and videos of couples horseback on the beaches of Maui and Fiji, looks pretty romantic and amazing, right? Well, what if you could do that at Ormond-by-the-Sea or Neptune Beach?

Officials in Volusia County will decide next week whether or not horseback riding will be permitted on two areas of Volusia County Beaches. The two areas they’re proposing to allow the horses is in Ormond-by-the-Sea and also on Flagler Beach.

Both areas are a 9-mile stretch where beachgoers could ride their hose, but you have to pick up after your horse, or there will be fines. Plus, capacity will be limited and you’ll have to make a reservation 48 hours in advance.

Riding wouldn’t be permitted where cars are on Volusia County Beaches and they would also be seasonal, so it didn’t interfere with turtle nesting.

According to WFTV, council members will discuss the proposal on Tuesday (8/19) and a decision will be made shortly after.