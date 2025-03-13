Here’s The Next Launch Opportunity For NASA’s SpaceX Crew-10

NASA, SpaceX Crew-10 launch prompts sonic boom advisory in Central Florida
By Obie, Chloe & Slater

Yesterday’s launch with NASA and SpaceX was scheduled for liftoff at 7:48PM but because of a hydraulic issue they scrubbed it at 7:13PM. A backup opportunity is scheduled for no earlier than this Friday, March 14th at 7:03PM and if that gets scrubbed the next opportunity is Saturday, March 15th at 6:41PM.

Upon Crew-10′s arrival Crew-9 will board that same rocket and return back to earth. Butch Wilmore, and Suni Williams have been stuck in space since June 2024 in what was originally only suppose to be a 8 day mission!


