Hear the world premiere of “Good Damn” from Brantley Gilbert today on K92.3

You got to see him on our stage 3-years ago in Apopka at K92.3’s “Jingle Jam” and now he’s back with brand new music!

Brantley Gilbert’s “Good Damn” comes out to the rest of the world tomorrow, but you’re hearing it first today on K92.3!

Once you hear it, open up the K92.3 app and give us a thumbs up or thumbs down and let us know what you think! But it already gets a BIG thumbs up from us!