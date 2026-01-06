Hear the new song from Brandon Lake and Cody Johnson before it comes out Friday

Jelly Roll isn’t the only country artist Brandon Lake went into the studio with to record. Nope, this time it’s Cody Johnson!

Their brand new song together called, “When A Cowboy Prays” comes out this Friday. But to get you ready for it, here’s a little sample of what’s going to be a monster hit for the two of them.