Hear the new song from Brandon Lake and Cody Johnson before it comes out Friday

Jelly Roll isn’t the only country artist Brandon Lake went into the studio with to record. Nope, this time it’s Cody Johnson!
Their brand new song together called, “When A Cowboy Prays” comes out this Friday. But to get you ready for it, here’s a little sample of what’s going to be a monster hit for the two of them.
@brandonlakemusic
When A Cowboy Prays with the one and only @Cody Johnson is out THIS FRIDAY y’all! Have you pre-saved yet?! Link in bio to hear it first! Can’t wait for this song to be yours🤗♬ original sound - Brandon Lake