HARDY’s Show at The KIA Center is RESCHEDULED- Everything You Need To Know

The Orlando Magic have made it to the PLAYOFFS!!!! This is a huge deal for Orlando, obviously. And the Orlando Magic are hosting the game on Saturday, April 25th. So, that means that HARDY has pushed his show one day to Sunday, April 26th. If you have tickets to the show, you may have gotten an email from Ticketmaster with the following message... "We’ve worked with the Event Organizer to reschedule your event and make sure you still have the chance to attend. Your tickets are still valid for the new date. "

And for those who cannot make the new date, you have until Sunday, April 26th to get a refund for your tickets. You can request a refund through your Ticketmaster account.

Other info on the show, refunds, and more from Ticketmaster:

"Please Note: To be eligible, you must have purchased your tickets through Ticketmaster and not have transferred, posted or sold them. If the tickets were transferred to you, you will need to transfer them back to the original purchaser in order for them to take advantage of the above.If requested, your refund will be processed to the original method of payment used at time of purchase. It should appear on your account within 5-7 business days, depending on your bank’s processing time.If you do not choose this option by April 26, 2026, your tickets will remain valid for the rescheduled date."