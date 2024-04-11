HARDY partners with Floafers for new shoe collection

PHOTOS: Jason Aldean, Hardy, Lainey Wilson, and John Morgan at Riverbend Music Center Check out the photos from Jason Aldean's Back In The Saddle Tour at Riverbend Music Center on August 12th, 2021 (Tom Rentz / Rentz Photography/Tom Rentz/Rentz Photography)

HARDY has teamed up with Floafers, an innovative footwear brand known for blending style, comfort and functionality, to bring fans an exclusive collection of shoes inspired by his album, the mockingbird and THE CROW which officially launched on April 2.

Larry Reines, the CEO of Floafers, revealed why he was thrilled to partner with HARDY for an exclusive Floafers collection: “We’re excited to partner with HARDY, an artist whose bold personal style, boundary pushing music and his love for the outdoors resonate deeply with our brand. This collaboration is a testament to our commitment to innovation and our desire to explore new territories in footwear.”

Designed for the adventurous at heart and those who seek a blend of comfort and style, the HARDY x Floafers shoe line will feature designs inspired by HARDY’s charismatic persona and the effortless cool of Floafers’ shoes.