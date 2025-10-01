The Halloween movie that matches with your zodiac sign

Let me just start off by saying that while I know some people are really into Zodiac signs and horoscopes, I don’t pay much attention to them. That being said, since it’s officially October and Halloween is right around the corner, let’s talk scary movies.

People Magazine teamed up with a popular astrologist to match your zodiac sign with a Halloween movie, along with a little commentary as to why it’s a good match.

I’m a Taurus and while I do like the movie that matched with my zodiac sign, it’s definitely not in my top 5 favorites.

But that’s ok, because it’s October and time to start watching some scary movies and even if you don’t like the movie that matches your sign either, it might give you some movie suggestions you can watch before November gets here.

1. Aries: “Friday the 13th” - “The film’s high energy and intensity resembles that of this Fire sign.”

2. Taurus: “Scream” - “Sidney Prescott’s ability to remain calm under pressure is very aligned with this Earth sign.”

3. Gemini: “Hocus Pocus” - “Much like this child-like Air sign, this movie is full of mischief, witty lines, and chaos between siblings.”

4. Cancer: “It’s the Great Pumpkin, Charlie Brown” - “This heartwarming and nostalgic [movie] is the perfect Halloween film for the sentimental Water sign.”

5. Leo: “Halloweentown” - “This Disney Channel classic captures [Leo’s] playful, colorful dramatics perfectly.”

6. Virgo: “Ghostbusters” - “The problem-solvers of the zodiac, this Earth sign is practical, smart and resourceful, and the Ghostbusters crew’s approach is very Virgoan.”

7. Libra: “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” - “Libras can be as over-the-top and scandalous.”

8. Scorpio: “Halloween” - “The film takes place during Scorpio season, and Michael Myers embodies this sign’s tenacity, because he’s basically unstoppable.”

9. Sagittarius: “Beetlejuice” - “The film’s eccentricity and chaotic spirit is larger than life and reflects this Fire sign’s love for freedom.”

10. Capricorn: “The Addams Family” - “The deadpan humor and gothic aesthetic is also very Saturnian in its coldness and hysterical apathy.”

11. Aquarius: “The Nightmare Before Christmas” - “The perfect movie for innovative and quirky Aquarius placements . . . Jack’s eternal longing for progress is classic Aquarius.”

12. Pisces: “Casper” - “This movie leans into this Water sign’s love for fantasy . . . The only thing more delusional than falling in love with a ghost is living in a house with one.”