Great start to the Summer In the King’s company

FRISCO, TEXAS - MAY 08: (L-R) Hallie Ray Light McCollum and Parker McCollum attend the 60th Academy of Country Music Awards at Omni Frisco Hotel at The Star on May 08, 2025 in Frisco, Texas. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Parker McCollum is getting ready to drop the new album June 27. He started his summer being support on George Strait’s summer tour.

They have a couple more dates coming up. Talk about following in the King’s footsteps.