Great news Kappy’s fans, they’re re-opening!

After that emotional rollercoaster of finding out a Central Florida staple was closing their doors after 50+ years, I have some great news to share! Kappy’s isn’t closing, a new lease deal has been worked out!

“Community involvement was key,” Kappy’s owner Rachel Milsom told The Orlando Sentinel. The new lease deal will allow Kappy’s to remain in their same location and their official “Grand Re-Opening” date will be Monday, September 23rd.

See ya’ at Kappy’s!