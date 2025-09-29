George Clooney, Adam Sandler explore superstardom in 'Jay Kelly' trailer

George Clooney and Adam Sandler play star and manager in a new trailer released Monday for the upcoming Noah Baumbach film Jay Kelly.

The two actors star side-by-side in the new look at the film, with Clooney as a curious celebrity working to explore his own life on a trip to Europe with Sandler, his manager.

Starring alongside Clooney and Sandler are Laura Dern and Billy Crudup.

Netflix released the full trailer on Monday along with a short synopsis, reading, "Famous movie actor Jay Kelly embarks on a journey of self-discovery, confronting his past and present with his devoted manager Ron. Poignant and humor-filled, pitched at the intersection of regrets and glories."

"Look at you, you're the American dream. The last of the old movie stars," Sandler as Ron says to a frustrated Clooney as Kelly.

Later in the trailer, Kelly's daughter tells him she is leaving for Paris, after which Ron gets a call from Kelly's publicist, played by Dern, begging him to meet Kelly and join him as he suffers a "nervous breakdown." Upon meeting, Ron learns he'll be traveling with Kelly to France, with Dern's Liz joining as well. On the trip, Kelly's celebrity follows him, as he encounters tourists cheering him on and calling his name.

"Lately I feel like my life doesn't really feel real," says Kelly midway through the trailer. "I'm suddenly remembering things," he continues. "It's like a movie where I'm playing myself."

Ron shares his perspective later in the trailer, asking, "Does none of this mean anything to you? Cause it means something to me."

Jay Kelly will be out in select theaters on Nov. 14 and will be released on Netflix on Dec. 5.

