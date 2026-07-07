Garth Brooks announces “Blame It All On My Roots” Tour

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - OCTOBER 16: Garth Brooks performs onstage for the class of 2022 medallion ceremony at Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum on October 16, 2022 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for Country Music Hall of Fame and Museum)

If you’ve been hearing rumors that Garth might be touring or releasing new music, those weren’t rumors. For the past few weeks, he’s had a countdown clock on his website counting down to this morning and it said, “History is Coming!”

And now we know...

Garth Brooks announced his “Blame It All On My Roots” arena tour that kicks off August 21st and 22nd in Indianapolis at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. No additional dates or venues have been announced at this time, so let’s hope there are plenty more coming.

For more information on the tour, you can visit Garth’s website HERE.

General on-sale begins Friday, July 17, at 10 a.m. eastern HERE or through the Ticketmaster app.