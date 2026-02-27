Free Kip Moore concert tonight in Daytona Beach

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - DECEMBER 18: Kip Moore performs at the Ryman Auditorium on December 18, 2025 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Hey Volusia County, I’m coming your way! The best concert is a FREE concert, am I right?

Did you know that Kip Moore is performing for free tonight in Daytona Beach as Bike Week kicks off?

According to Daytona Beach Mayor Derrick Henry, Kip Moore will be performing tonight at 6pm at the Daytona Beach Oceanfront Bandshell. He said, “The City of Daytona Beach is proud to welcome Indian Motorcycle as they kick off Bike Week with a free community concert at the Daytona Beach Oceanfront Bandshell featuring multi-platinum artist Kip Moore.”

The show is first come, first serve until it’s filled up with gates opening at 6pm. The concert starts at 7pm and Kip will take the stage shortly after 8pm. Let’s just hope Mother Nature doesn’t ruin the good time for us! -Jay