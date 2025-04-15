Free food and great deals on “Tax Day”

Olive Garden's never ending pasta passes will go on sale Sept. 17 at 2 p.m. (Source: Provided)

It’s April 15th and for most Americans, that means it’s “Tax Day.” However, not in Florida, Georgia and a handful of other States that were affected by the hurricanes in 2024. Because of those, the IRS has extended your tax deadline to file until May 1st.

Are you ready for even more good news? Even though it’s not “Tax Day” for you here in Florida, you can still take advantage of these deals on free food and deals at participating stores around Central Florida.

“Tax Day” Deals:

1. Krispy Kreme has a BOGO deal today. Buy a dozen donuts and you’ll only pay sales tax for a second dozen of their Original Glazed.

2. You can get a 1-cent cheeseburger at Burger King today. You have to be a Royal Perks member and go through their app., but a cheeseburger for a penny if you spend at least $1 is a good deal to me!

3. Shake Shack has free Black Truffle burgers with the promo code “TRUFFLETAX”. You have to spend at least $10.40. (Get it? As in “1040″ tax forms)

4. 7-Eleven has a delivery deal with the code “WRITEOFF” which gets you $10.40 off your delivery through their app if you spend at least $20.

5. Hooters has a discount on appetizers through their app. It’s 4/15, so you can get one appetizer for $4.15.

6. You can get a crispy fish sandwich or a spicy chicken sandwich for $3 today at Checkers.

7. This isn’t for Tax Day only, but it’s worth mentioning. Tax Day happens during their “Buy One, Take One” promotion that runs from March 24 to May 4. So, right now you can choose one menu ready-to-eat menu item while dining in, and take another one home for later for free.

8. At Buffalo Wild Wings, if you spend $15, you can get a free sandwich.

