Francesca Reale, Roby Attal join 'This Summer Will Be Different' Netflix series adaptation

This Summer Will Be Different has gained a couple more cast members.

Netflix has announced that Francesca Reale and Roby Attal have joined the cast of the upcoming TV adaptation of author Carley Fortune's bestselling romance novel.

Reale is set to play Bridget in the show, while Attal will take on the role of Felix, who also goes by the nickname Wolf. They join the previously announced star Sophie Nélisse, who is set to play Lucy.

This Summer Will Be Different will be "a simmering, sun-soaked romance set across multiple summers on Prince Edward Island about Lucy, a young woman navigating her 20s and her first real love with her best friend's brother, the one person she was never supposed to fall for," according to the show's logline.

Dane Clark and Linsey Stewart serve as the adaptation's creators and showrunners. They also both executive produce the show alongside Fortune.

This Summer Will Be Different will film on location in Prince Edward Island and in Toronto. It will span 10 episodes.

"I fell in love with Prince Edward Island first in the pages of L.M. Montgomery's Anne of Green Gables and again when I visited with my best friend in my early 20s," Fortune told Netflix. "That vacation, the beauty of the island, the warmth of its people, and the friendships that sustain us are the foundation of This Summer Will Be Different. I'm thrilled to bring this sweeping love story to the screen with Netflix and to transport audiences to the glittering shores and windswept beaches of PEI."

Reale is known for her appearance in the third season of Stranger Things. Attal was most recently seen in recurring roles in Dexter: Original Sin and The Sex Lives of College Girls.

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