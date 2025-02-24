These Forever 21′s Are Closing In Orlando

By Chloe Nelson

I was at Mall at Millenia yesterday and popped into Forever21 and was so sad to see they are closing their doors. Right now, the Mall at Millenia Forever21 is 10%-40% off. Forever21 was such a huge part of my childhood and still is - it’s my go-to. Anytime I’m looking for an outfit whether it’s for All Star Jam, or Jingle Jam to a dinner with girlfriends Forever21 is my first stop! I can ALWAYS find something that’s fun and affordable.

Forever21 is preparing for a second bankruptcy filing and is planning to close at least 200 stores across the US three of which are right here in Central Florida:

* Orlando Premium Outlets, 8249 Vineland Ave. Orlando, FL.

* Winter Garden Village, 3049 Daniel Rd. Winter Garden, FL.

*The Mall at Millenia, 4200 Conroy Rd. Orlando, FL.

I’m sure they are struggling to compete with online stores like Shein, and Temu - hoping that more stores don’t close and Forever21 is here to stay!



I'm a Florida native who was raised in South Florida! I fell in love with Country Music at a young age. I grew up listening to artists like Garth Brooks, Kenny Chesney, and Eric Church.

