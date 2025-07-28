Florida is home to the #3 attraction in the world

Contrails are seen illuminated in the sky as the Sun begins to rise following the launch of a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket on the Department of Defense’s Space Test Program 3 (STP-3) mission from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Tuesday, Dec. 7, 2021, from NASA’s Kennedy Space Center in Florida. The mission’s Space Test Program Satellite-6 (STPSat-6) spacecraft hosts NASA’s Laser Communications Relay Demonstration (LCRD) and the NASA-U.S. Naval Research Laboratory Ultraviolet Spectro-Coronagraph (UVSC) Pathfinder.

It’s no secret that Orlando is home to some of the best theme parks, restaurants, and outdoor activities not only in the U.S., but also in the world. But, did you know that Florida is home to not only the #1 attraction in the nation, but it was also named #3 in the world?

TripAdvisor named the 2025 Travelers’ Choice Awards with their “Best of the Best Things To Do” list and Florida has the took the top spot, but it’s not in Orlando. NASA’s Kennedy Space Visitor Complex took the #1 spot in the nation and #3 overall spot in the world! But that’s not the only Florida spot to make the list.

Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex to offer discounted tickets to some Florida residents

Coming in at #5 on the best of the best spots in the nation are the Stetson Mansion in DeLand and at #6 is John Pennekamp Coral Reef State Park in Key Largo.

Stetson Mansion (Stetson Mansion)

The rankings are based on the highest rated attractions and experiences from the U.S. and around the world, based on TripAdvisor reviews.