Florence Pugh says she is hard to date: 'I’m tricky'

Florence Pugh says she doesn't make it easy to date her.

The actress opened up about her romantic life in a recent cover story for Harper's Bazaar UK. Pugh said she is currently in love and that she is approaching this relationship differently than she has in the past.

“I’m more sympathetic to the people who are in love with me, because it’s not easy," Pugh said. "I’m tricky – I’m always busy, I can never make dates.”

Even so, Pugh said she is learning she must work on this part of herself if she wants to have a family one day.

"But it’s not good enough for me to ask someone to just accept that," Pugh said. "I’ll just end up alone. I don’t want that – I want a family."

Pugh, who has endometriosis and polycystic ovary syndrome, has also begun the process of freezing her eggs. Though she describes it as “tiring and horrible,” the actress understands she is lucky to be able to afford the medical care.

“There was a clickbait article about me doing it,” Pugh said. “I know you shouldn’t read the comments but ... urgh. I wish there was a little more tenderness and understanding.”

