First time ever, country music owns top 5 spots on the Billboard Hot 100

If anyone tells you country music isn’t the hottest genre of music right now, you can politely tell them they’re a damn liar.

And here’s proof...

For the first time ever, country music has dominated the Billboard Hot 100 chart and owns the top 5 spots.

Keep in mind, the Billboard Hot 100 is all genres of music, all artists, and country leads the way with the Top 5.

The songs holding those top spots are:

#1 “Choosin’ Texas” - Ella Langley (16th week at #1)

#2 “Been By Now” - Morgan Wallen

#3 “I Knew It, I Knew You” - Taylor Swift

#4 “I Can’t Love You Anymore” - Ella Langley & Morgan Wallen

#5 “Boston” - Stella Lefty