The final countdown: CMT’s Hot 20 Countdown ending this month The show is coming to an end after over 10+ years airing weekend mornings on CMT.

DALLAS, TX - JANUARY 08: Host of the CMT Hot 20 Countdown Cody Alan interviews Maddie Marlow and Tae Dye of Maddie & Tae during rehearsals for the CMT ULTIMATE KICKOFF PARTY LIVE FROM THE COLLEGE FOOTBALL PLAYOFF NATIONAL CHAMPIONSHIP on January 8, 2015 in Dallas, Texas. The 90-minute special premieres Friday, Jan. 9, at 9 p.m. ET on CMT. Hosted by Actor/comedian Rob Riggle , the live television special will feature a star studded lineup including Toby Keith, Lady Antebellum, Big & Rich, Brett Eldredge, Jake Owen, Maddie & Tae, Thomas Rhett and Aloe Blacc. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for CMT)

It’s the end of the road for CMT’s Hot 20 Countdown. TV’s most famous Country music video countdown show is ending after 10+ years of being on CMT every Saturday and Sunday morning. The decision to end the show comes during a time of big changes for CMT’s parent company, Paramount Global.

See host Cody Alan’s Instagram post with plenty of show highlights below

No official date for the show’s final episode has been announced, but if tradition holds, the last episode would take place the weekend of December 26th.

Take a look at every artist who has ever had a #1 on CMT’s Hot 20 Countdown

A Thousand Horses

Ashley Cooke

Ashley McBryde (2x)

Bailey Zimmerman (5x)

Bebe Rexha

Billy Currington (2x)

Blake Shelton (15x)

Brad Paisley (5x)

Brantley Gilbert (2x)

Brett Eldredge (8x)

Brett Young (6x)

Brothers Osborne

Bryan Martin

Cam

Canaan Smith

Carly Pearce (6x)

Carrie Underwood (14x)

Chase Rice (2x)

Chayce Beckham

Chris Janson (5x)

Chris Lane (3x)

Chris Stapleton

Chris Young (8x)

Cody Johnson (5x)

Cole Swindell (12x)

Corey Kent

Dan + Shay (11x)

Darius Rucker (5x)

Dasha

David Nail

Dierks Bentley (12x)

Drew Baldridge

Dustin Lynch (8x)

Dylan Marlowe

Dylan Scott (5x)

Eli Young Band

Ella Langley (2x)

Elle King

Elvie Shane

Eric Church (9x)

Florida Georgia Line (15x)

Frankie Ballard (2x)

Gabby Barrett (3x)

Gary Allan

George Birge (2x)

Granger Smith

HARDY (3x)

Hunter Hayes (2x)

Ingrid Andress (2x)

Jackson Dean (2x)

Jake Owen (5x)

Jameson Rodgers

Jason Aldean (21x)

Jelly Roll (3x)

Jerrod Niemann

Jimmie Allen (4x)

Joe Nichols

John Morgan

Jon Pardi (6x)

Jordan Davis (10x)

Josh Ross

Justin Moore (7x)

Kacey Musgraves (2x)

Kane Brown (13x)





Keith Urban (12x)

Kelsea Ballerini (9x)

Kenny Chesney (10x)

Kip Moore (3x)

Koe Wetzel

Lady A (6x)

Lainey Wilson (5x)

LANco

Lauren Alaina

Lee Brice (6x)

Little Big Town (4x)

LOCASH

Luke Bryan (23x)





Luke Combs (16x)

Maddie & Tae (2x)

Marren Morris (7x)

Matt Stell

Megan Moroney (2x)

Michael Ray (4x)

Midland

Miranda Lambert (6x)

Mitchell Tenpenny (2x)

Morgan Evans

Morgan Wallen (8x)

Nate Smith (3x)

Niko Moon

Old Dominion (9x)

Parker McCollum (4x)

Parmalee (4x)

Post Malone (3x)

Randy Houser (4x)

Rascal Flatts (2x)

Riley Green (2x)

Russell Dickerson (6x)

Ryan Hurd

Sam Hunt (9x)

Scotty McCreery (8x)

Shaboozey (2x)

Taylor Swift

Tenille Arts

The Band Perry (2x)

Thomas Rhett (17x)

Thompson Square

Tim McGraw (10x)

Travis Denning

Tucker Wetmore

Tyler Farr (2x)

Tyler Hubbard (4x)

Walker Hayes (2x)

Warren Zeiders

Zac Brown Band (5x)