FGL’s Tyler Hubbard on Brian Kelley: “Let me get my friend back”

NASHVILLE, TENNESSEE - JUNE 06: (EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Brian Kelley and Tyler Hubbard of Florida Georgia Line perform on stage during day 1 of 2019 CMA Music Festival on June 06, 2019 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

After 12 years of performing together and racking up eighteen #1 singles, FGL called it quits back in 2022. Many country fans, like me, have remained hopeful that Tyler and Brian will one day reunite on that stage together.

Well, this is definitely a step in the right direction! Apparently, the two are going on a hike together.

In a recent podcast interview, Tyler said, "I hadn’t spoken to BK a lot in the last couple of years, but we’re going on a hike next week, so the way I see it is, I have a desire for that friendship,"

Tyler added, “I miss the guy I was partners with for 10 years. I miss my old roommate, my best man at my wedding, and if nothing else, we should have a relationship.”

You can read more about Tyler and Brian’s relationship and reuniting from “People” Magazine.