Fans are calling for Carrie Underwood to headline the next Super Bowl Halftime Show

After every Super Bowl, whether you liked it or not, the most talked about thing is always the halftime show. Fans are already talking about next year’s halftime show and a lot of country music fans are calling for Carrie Underwood to headline.

“We want a halftime show with Carrie Underwood.”

“Next year the Super Bowl halftime show needs to have Carrie!”

“Next year, the Superbowl halftime show will feature Morgan Wallen & Carrie Underwood in a musical reboot of “The Dukes of Hazzard” are some comments fans are posting online.

It makes sense, Carrie is already involved with the NFL by singing the into to Sunday Night Football every week during the season.