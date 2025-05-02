Eric Church’s New Album Is HERE!

It’s official...Eric Church just dropped his new album ‘Evangeline vs. The Machine’ and it’s absolutely brilliant. EC is one of those artists where you never ever know what you’re going to get in the best way possible - he’s always blowing us away with his lyrics - a true creative genius.

"Music is the way I’ve dealt with anything good or bad in my life. I’m a fan first. Music was this siren for me at an early age and has always been the thing I’ve leaned on when I’ve had struggles, devastation, triumphs. A lot of those inspirational artists show up on this album." -Eric Church

This album is intentional. It’s a work of art.

We hope you enjoy it as much as we do!

Evangeline vs. The Machine:

1. Hands Of Time

2. Bleed On Paper

3. Johnny

4. Storm In Their Blood

5. Darkest Hour

6. Evangeline

7. Rocket’s White Lincoln

8. Clap Hands