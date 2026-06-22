Eric Church forgot the words to “Springsteen” while performing with Kenny Chesney

Kenny Chesney returned to Las Vegas over the weekend as his residency at The Sphere kicks off for another Summer of shows.
You never know who Kenny might bring out on stage with him and this time, it was Eric Church! What a show to be at, seeing these two legends on the stage at the same time.
But there was one small problem, Eric forgot the words to one of his biggest songs! While performing “Springsteen,” he stopped and said, “It’s always good to forget your biggest hit.”
It’s ok Eric, you get a pass!
@countryminute
Eric Church surprised No Shoes Nation with an appearance at the opening night of Kenny Chesney at The Sphere. During the three song appearance, Church forgot the lyrics to “Springsteen,” which lead the crowd to burst out laughing. He pulled it together, but it made for a big moment at the show. Could Eric be the next Sphere headliner? #countrymusic #kennychesney #ericchurch♬ original sound - Country Minute